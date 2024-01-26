media release: RESCHEDULED DATE--DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER ON 1/13*

Head to Garver for the ultimate family movie night for free! Grab your favorite cozy blankets or chairs and settle in for a flick that'll put a smile on everyone's face-- Beethoven! We've got you covered with yummy food and drinks for sale. No carry-ins allowed. We will have folding chairs available if you don't feel like bringing your own seating. This kickoff of Garver's free movie night has the added bonus of free popcorn with a donation to @underdogpets!

https://www.underdogpetrescue.org/donate