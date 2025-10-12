Beetlejuice
The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Join us for a spooky, fun-filled evening at Movies at The Glen. Starting at 4 PM, enjoy classic yard games and get into the spirit of the night. As the sun sets, settle in with your blankets and lawn chairs for an unforgettable outdoor screening of Beetlejuice. Free, family-friendly, and full of eerie fun—this is one night you won’t want to miss at The Glen!
Info
courtesy Madison Parks
The Glen Golf Park 3747 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Kids & Family
Movies