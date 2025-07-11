Beetlejuice Jr.

7 pm on 7/11 and 3 and 7 pm, 7/12.

media release: Say the name three times and you’ll meet the (not so alive) star of this hilarious and heartfelt musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s classic film.

Run Time: 75 minutes + intermission

Friends, community and family – Join us for the culmination of this 3-week Starlight Series session –This performance will feature talented CTM kids from this session performing a full musical in the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

In this Starlight Series program, students strengthen their musical theater skills through daily rotating workshops, collaborate with a large ensemble of actors, gain a deeper understanding of what goes into putting on a production, and perform on our largest stage: the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

Tickets are Just $12!