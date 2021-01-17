RSVP for Beginner Fly Tying

Are you interested in learning fly tying?  Experienced fly tying instructors with Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited are organizing a 6-week online Beginner Fly Tying Course for those with limited or no previ­ous fly tying experience.  The course is free of charge.

Classes are planned to start in late January or early February and will be held for 2 hours on Tuesday evenings. General fly tying techniques will be taught, with basic and effective trout fly patterns demon­strated and practiced.  The course will focus on techniques and flies featured in the SWTU Fly Tying Course for Beginner’s booklet (www.swtu.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Fly-Tying-I-Instructional-Booklet.pdf).  SWTU will provide materials, at no cost, for tying 14 different flies, along with a finished sample of each fly.

Students must be able to participate on Zoom via smart phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer that have webcam and microphone/speaker capabilities.  Students will only need to provide basic fly tying tools, fly tying thread, and a vise (more information on fly tying tools and vises is available at: www.swtu.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Fly-Tying-I-Tools-Needed-2017.pdf).  Students are expected to participate in each class and strongly encouraged to practice their skills and flies taught outside of class.

Pre-registration is required and the maximum class size is 20 students.  Interested students need to provide their name, address, phone number, email address, and if they are a TU member, including chapter, and fly tying experience (this information will only be shared among course organizers and instructors).  Send this information no later than January 17 to: swtu-flytying@outlook.com.

