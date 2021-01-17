RSVP for Beginner Fly Tying

press release:

Are you interested in learning fly tying? Experienced fly tying instructors with Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited are organizing a 6-week online Beginner Fly Tying Course for those with limited or no previ­ous fly tying experience. The course is free of charge.

Classes are planned to start in late January or early February and will be held for 2 hours on Tuesday evenings. General fly tying techniques will be taught, with basic and effective trout fly patterns demon­strated and practiced. The course will focus on techniques and flies featured in the SWTU Fly Tying Course for Beginner’s booklet (www.swtu.org/wp-content/ uploads/2017/01/Fly-Tying-I- Instructional-Booklet.pdf). SWTU will provide materials, at no cost, for tying 14 different flies, along with a finished sample of each fly.

Students must be able to participate on Zoom via smart phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer that have webcam and microphone/speaker capabilities. Students will only need to provide basic fly tying tools, fly tying thread, and a vise (more information on fly tying tools and vises is available at: www.swtu.org/wp-content/ uploads/2017/01/Fly-Tying-I- Tools-Needed-2017.pdf). Students are expected to participate in each class and strongly encouraged to practice their skills and flies taught outside of class.

Pre-registration is required and the maximum class size is 20 students. Interested students need to provide their name, address, phone number, email address, and if they are a TU member, including chapter, and fly tying experience (this information will only be shared among course organizers and instructors). Send this information no later than January 17 to: swtu-flytying@outlook.com.