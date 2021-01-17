RSVP for Beginner Fly Tying
press release:
Are you interested in learning fly tying? Experienced fly tying instructors with Southern Wisconsin Trout Unlimited are organizing a 6-week online Beginner Fly Tying Course for those with limited or no previous fly tying experience. The course is free of charge.
Classes are planned to start in late January or early February and will be held for 2 hours on Tuesday evenings. General fly tying techniques will be taught, with basic and effective trout fly patterns demonstrated and practiced. The course will focus on techniques and flies featured in the SWTU Fly Tying Course for Beginner’s booklet (www.swtu.org/wp-content/
Students must be able to participate on Zoom via smart phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer that have webcam and microphone/speaker capabilities. Students will only need to provide basic fly tying tools, fly tying thread, and a vise (more information on fly tying tools and vises is available at: www.swtu.org/wp-content/
Pre-registration is required and the maximum class size is 20 students. Interested students need to provide their name, address, phone number, email address, and if they are a TU member, including chapter, and fly tying experience (this information will only be shared among course organizers and instructors). Send this information no later than January 17 to: swtu-flytying@outlook.com.