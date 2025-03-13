media release: Shake off the winter blues and come join our community dance party! No dance experience? No problem! Just bring your willingness to try something new and let’s have a blast together!

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations with a fun and energetic beginner Irish dance class! Whether you're eager to try something new or simply get into the festive spirit, this class will introduce you to the basics of Irish dance. Perfect for those with little to no prior experience, it offers a welcoming environment to begin your dance journey. You'll learn essential techniques, including proper posture, foot positions, and the foundational steps of the jig and reel. With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, it’s an exciting opportunity to immerse yourself in Irish culture and dance!

Nina White has been an Irish dancer for nearly 10 years. She trained with the Cashel Academy competing at some of the highest levels, qualifying as a soloist for the Midwest Regional Championships. While attending the University of Wisconsin – Madison she joined the Slainte Irish Dance Team and won the team category at the Midwest Regional Championship. These experiences gave her an invaluable knowledge and skillset in choreography, teaching community dance classes, coordinating shows, and—most importantly—sharing her love for Irish dance. Nina is thrilled to share her passion for Irish dance with you.

Registration Required on Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062

Age 18+ recommended

Free and open to public