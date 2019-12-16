Beginner Wood Carving

press release: Capitol Area Carvers of Wisconsin club members will be guest instructors of this hands-on program. You will carve a bird to take home. All materials will be supplies.

Registration is required and limited to 20 participants.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.