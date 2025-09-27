media release: This morning trip is especially for new birders looking to grow their skills! We will explore Cherokee Marsh-North Unit. Come to have your bird questions answered and get help identifying all of those small, streaky brown birds and distant ducks. We'll also be keeping our eyes out for any exciting fall migrants. The walk will be on even trails at a leisurely pace so bring the whole family! We will have binoculars for loan.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Trail grade and number or type of trail impediments are ok for those with difficulty walking or wearing children in packs

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and willing to accommodate those with visual impairments

Beginning birders and families are welcome

Read more about this location on the Birdability Map: Cherokee Marsh North Unit

WHEELCHAIR USE: Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance (SoWBA) has one electric-powered wheelchair available for anyone to use for free. You can learn more about it here, and request it in the form when you register.

Or, if you want to use a more rugged, all-terrain, outdoor wheelchair for this field trip, Access Ability Wisconsin offers them for free! To reserve a chair and trailer, visit their website.

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 1-3 miles

RAIN DATE: October 4

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes, participation is limited to 20 people.