Beginning Birders: Nine Springs

media release: Are you curious about birds but not sure how to get started? Geared specifically towards people who are brand new to birding or venturing out for one of the first times, this field trip is for you! Together, we'll look and listen for birds, focusing on tips for identification.

Let's meet at Nine Springs parking lot (43°01'52.0"N 89°20'56.3"W). We will meander around the ponds together. The official end time is 7pm, though the trip leader will be available for a short while afterward to venture onto the E-Way boardwalk.

Bring a water bottle to stay hydrated; feel free to bring a camera, binoculars, and/or field guide. Trails may be muddy or wet, so wear appropriate shoes. Binoculars will be available to borrow, if you'd like.

If you wish to use any app-based identification tools (Merlin is a great option), please download and sign up ahead of time. The field trip leader will keep a checklist of all identified birds in the eBird app and will share the list afterward.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek at bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes, participation is limited to 12 people.