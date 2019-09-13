RSVP for Beginning Chair Caning

press release: Have you ever wondered how a caned chair seat is made? Learn how to hand cane a wooden trivet using natural strand cane. The differences between the various caning types and materials, the 7-step method of hand caning, and how to care for caned furniture will be discussed. Instruction booklet and materials to make one trivet included; additional supply list provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 12 and up. Instructor: Mary Jo Harris, Madison Knitters' Guild

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 13

Price: $68 per person