The Begowatts (CD release), Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, Chamber Noise, Mess Hall

Dan Pomykalski The Begowatts (L-R): David French, Dan Carpenter, Ben Tofflemire, Aaron Androsky.

$5.

press release: Release party for The Begowatts new album, Grand Charade! We'll be giving away prizes, rocking, rolling, and generally having a kickass time.

We'll be joined by our great friend Robert Halstead, who will be opening up the night with a solo set, followed by two totally righteous bands from Eau Claire - Chamber Noise, and Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers.

Lineup:

Mess Hall (Robert Halstead of Sky Urchin)

Chamber Noise

Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers

The Begowatts