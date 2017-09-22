The Begowatts (CD release), Nick Anderson & the Skinny Lovers, Chamber Noise, Mess Hall

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$5.

press release: Release party for The Begowatts new album, Grand Charade! We'll be giving away prizes, rocking, rolling, and generally having a kickass time.

We'll be joined by our great friend Robert Halstead, who will be opening up the night with a solo set, followed by two totally righteous bands from Eau Claire - Chamber Noise, and Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers.

Lineup:

Mess Hall (Robert Halstead of Sky Urchin)

Chamber Noise

Nick Anderson and The Skinny Lovers

The Begowatts

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
608-256-8211
