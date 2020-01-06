press release: Public feedback from families, providers, advocates, and other interested parties is being sought related to behavioral health needs in Dane County. The Behavioral and Mental Health Subcommittee will hear public testimony on Monday, January 6th at 5 PM at the Village on Park, Atrium Community Room, 2300 S Park St, in Madison.

“The subcommittee appreciates members of the community taking the time to share their experiences and thoughts on these important issues to help the C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery honor C.J.'s memory and positivity impact access to and the effectiveness of Dane County's mental health resources,” said Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle (District 1, Madison), who chairs the subcommittee.

Specific input is requested in two areas:

· Gaps in services for youth and how community centers might play a role in addressing those gaps; and,

· Gaps in services for adults (especially underserved communities) and how one-time

funding might help create or launch initiatives focused on stigma, awareness, outreach, development of more culturally appropriate providers, or service integration or supportive services like peer support and housing.

The County Board established the subcommittee specifically to provide for public input on new behavioral and mental health funding included in the 2020 budget via the C.J. Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing, and Recovery, as well as funding for community centers. Dane County spends over $60 million each year to address the mental health needs of community members. The $2 million in new funding is meant to fill gaps in those services.

“The County Board values the voice of the public, particularly as we seek to meet critical needs,” said County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan (District 26, Middleton). “I encourage residents to drop in and participate at this meeting and help guide the use of these public funds.”