Pendarvis Behind the Scenes Tour

media release: Go behind the scenes to learn more about this unique site and the fascinating lives of the couple who first preserved it. We’ll visit rooms and buildings usually off limits to visitors. This tour will focus on Bob and Edgar’s private life at Pendarvis. You will learn about their relationship, their plans for Pendarvis, and their secret wealthy benefactor, Gordon McCormick. Discover their unrealized projects and view the private accommodations enjoyed by their overnight guests in this all-access tour. We will end with a viewing of special objects from the collection and time for a drink in the pub. Please note this tour is not accessible with several stairs, uneven pathways, and hilly ground on the tour.

COST

Adult (18-64): $35

Teen (13-17): $35

Senior (65+): $35

Child (5-11): $35

Children under 5: $0

Advance registration required.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.