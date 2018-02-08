RSVP for Behind the Scenes Greenhouse Tour

press release: What would be more enjoyable on a cold winter day than a guided tour and stroll through the warm and green paradise of Olbrich's greenhouses? Join Conservatory Plant and Wildlife Assistant Cindy Cary for an informative behind-the-scenes stroll through the greenhouses, full of exotic tropical plants and beautiful orchids. Bring your camera and questions! Meet in the Lobby. Limited space; register early.

Sunday, February 18, 1-2:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 18Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 30-02