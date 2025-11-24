RSVP for Behind the Scenes: Holiday Art Show

press release: Ever wonder what it takes to transform the Atrium into a beautiful blooming paradise for Olbrich’s Holiday Express Show? Come and enjoy the chaos before the show! Join Olbrich staff for a sneak preview before the show is completely finished. Assistant conservatory curator Amanda Dix will walk you through our production greenhouses as she gives a behind-the-scenes look at how the plants are cared for prior to the show. Horticulturist Katey Pratt will share the overall design concept and ideas behind specific scenes, explain the building process, and point out unique details along the way.

Instructors: Katey Pratt & Amanda Dix, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

This class is for ages 16+

Monday, December 1, 4-5:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 24

$28/$22 member