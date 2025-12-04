Behind the Scenes of "Frank Lloyd Wright: Modern Chair Design"

media release: Go behind the scenes with architectural historian and exhibition curator Eric Vogel as he discusses Frank Lloyd Wright: Modern Chair Design, an exhibition that challenges the common notion that Wright’s designs were secondary to his architectural work. Tracing five distinct periods between 1911 and 1959, audiences will take a deep dive into Vogel’s original research which revealed the experimental nature of the designer’s process while offering a fresh perspective on his architectural vision.

Eric Vogel is scholar-in-residence at the Taliesin Institute in Scottsdale, Arizona through spring of 2025. He is a designer, educator, architectural historian, and former Chair of the 3D Design Department at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design. As board president of the Wisconsin chapter of Docomomo US, Eric is currently leading a multimedia research and film initiative about Milwaukee's 20th century architectural history titled Milwaukee Moderns. He is also working with the Museum of Wisconsin Art on another exhibit about the work of mid-century Wisconsin architectural photographer Richard H. Bills.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom

This free program is presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.