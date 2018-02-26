RSVP for Behind the Scenes Spring Flower Show Set Up

press release:

Ever wonder what it takes to transform Olbrich's Atrium into an oasis of colorful, fragrant flowers for the Spring Flower Show? Join Olbrich Horticulturist Katey Pratt for a sneak preview before the show is completely finished. She will explain the overall design concept and ideas behind specific scenes, discuss the building process, and point out details along the way. You will even get to participate in the action by helping Olbrich staff create a small detail of the show!

Monday, March 5, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: February 26

Cost: $17/$13 member| Course Number: 10-13