media release: On View: January 31-March 19, 2022, Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. Gallery Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm.

This exhibition has been organized to coincide with the 2022 Southern Graphic Council International’s (SGCI) printmaking conference which will be hosted by the UW-Madison Art Department this March. This exhibition presents a behind-the-scenes view of a selection of Tandem Press prints and the printmaking materials used in their creation.

The exhibition, which begins in the Apex Gallery and continues upstairs into the Gabriele S. Haberland Contemporary Print Study Center, includes prints by a broad range of artists to demonstrate the expansive ways—from abstract expressionism to photographic representation—artists may use the printmaking medium to engage with personal, political, social, and environmental themes.

Behind the Scenes will show viewers examples of woodblocks, photopolymer plates, etching plates, working proofs, and other ephemera created during the collaborative printmaking process. The finished prints will be exhibited alongside the plates.

Artists included in the exhibition include Suzanne Caporael, Robert Cottingham, Jim Dine, David Lynch, Manabu Ikeda, Judy Pfaff, Alison Saar, Mickalene Thomas, and more.