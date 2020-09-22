ONLINE: Behind the Seen: Making a Movie and a Movement

× Expand Noel Miranda "Trace the Line" director Alex Miranda-Cruz shooting test footage in the Lake Mills area.

press release: Tuesday, September 22, from 7:00pm - 8:30 pm (virtual event opens at 6:45pm)

Imagine a better world through story with us on September 22, for an intimate view of the processes and people redefining filmmaking through Bravebird’s, Trace the Line. Bravebird is an award-winning creative video production studio that seeks to bring dignity through visuals. Bravebird is collaborating with Threshold, a community and performance space on Madison’s near east side and its virtual counterpart, The Threshold Wheelhouse, to connect the community to this unique and timely project.

Tickets: Suggested donation $18-$54

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ behind-the-seen-tickets- 114940544262

Trace the Line is Bravebird’s first feature-length film, featuring two artists who struggle to understand the world around them while practicing physical distancing during the tumultuous year of 2020. This independent art film, part documentary and part fiction, is being uniquely produced in a time where the majority of production companies are on hiatus. Principal photography on the film will continue through the fall of 2020. Audiences will be able to see the finished project beginning in 2021 through the national and international film festival circuit.

The filmmakers are purposefully inviting audiences through events to witness and participate as Trace the Line unfolds. At the introductory June “Reel Reveal” event, director Alex Miranda-Cruz described the foundational ideology of Cinema Dignité and introduced his intriguing cast. Behind the Seen will focus on the roles of Bravebird’s talented, diverse team. In this event, you will have the opportunity to hear from four crew members in various areas of the production: Greg Hatton (Cinematography), Mike Gorski (Camera/Audio), Paolo Zinsli-Aguilar (Marketing/Branding), and Marchello Range (Producing).

Alex will be sharing the particular challenges of filming during a pandemic and the creative solutions that he has been using. He will introduce the crew who will have an opportunity to share their personal stories and their connection to the movie. Additionally, there will be a virtual Q&A session as well as other interactive opportunities for continued engagement throughout the evening.

One of Alex’s goals is to raise funds to support the freelance families and artists making the film. When purchasing tickets, attendees will be given an opportunity to offer additional support that will go directly to Bravebird and the project.