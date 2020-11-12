ONLINE: Behind Wisconsin's Election Numbers: What just Happened?

press release: Wisconsin Watch presents our next event in the series, Speakeasy: Casual conversations, serious issues.

Join Wisconsin Watch reporters for a spirited discussion breaking down what happened in Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election, including how voter turnout compared to the 2016 presidential election and the effect of rampant misinformation about voter fraud on social media.

Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall will be joined by Wisconsin Watch reporter Vanessa Swales and Wisconsin Watch/Vote Beat reporters Nora Eckert and Anya van Wagtendonk. As a guest at this free event, you’ll be welcome to ask questions.

Speakeasy: Behind Wisconsin’s election numbers: What just happened? will be held Thursday, November 12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Central Time. Register for the event on Eventbrite here.

