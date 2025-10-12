RSVP for Being Harmonized with the Unconditional Love and Wisdom of Our Buddha Nature

media release: We are happy to welcome John Makransky back to Holy Wisdom, Oct. 19-21, 2025, for Being Harmonized with the Unconditional Love and Wisdom of Our Buddha Nature.

From a Tibetan Buddhist perspective, our buddha nature is the basic space of our being that is undivided from vast capacities of awareness, warmth, love, compassion and wisdom. These capacities are always available below our surface consciousness but often hidden by our conditioned habits of thought and reaction. In this retreat, we will learn three modes of practice derived from Tibetan Buddhism that empower each other as they harmonize us with those innate capacities. The receptive mode generates a field of care that helps us find immediate access to unconditional qualities of love and wisdom from the depth of our awareness (our buddha nature). In the deepening mode, we let those qualities help the mind settle into their source – the non-conceptual openness, simplicity, clarity, and compassionate warmth of our buddha nature. In the inclusive mode we come from that depth of being to recognize others in their depth, and to include them in those unconditional qualities of openness and compassion. This contemplative process also empowers our ability to discern the empty, constructed nature of our experiences, freeing the mind for further access to its innate awakening capacities.

In this retreat, we will adapt this pattern of practice from Tibetan Buddhism, with some assistance from modern psychology, to make it accessible both for Buddhist practitioners and for people of all faiths who have contemplative practice experience and seek not just an intellectual dialogue with Buddhism but a deep experiential encounter with it that might freshly illumine analogous depths of their own tradition.

Sessions include guided meditations, Q&A and discussion. Participants must have at least two previous years of regular contemplative practice (meditation, ritual or prayer). Before the retreat, please read John’s book, Awakening through Love (Wisdom, 2007) or How Compassion Works (co-authored with Paul Condon, Shambhala, June 24, 2025), or as much of either book as possible.

Cost

This retreat uses a tiered fee system. Please pay according to your means.

$350 – Benefactor

$300 – Tier 1

$250 – Tier 2

Scholarships are available. Registration fees do not include payments to teacher. Please consider supporting the teacher with dāna (generosity) at the event. Lodging is NOT included in the price of the retreat; find information about lodging on our website.

Please register by October 12, 2025.