ONLINE: Being LGBT+ Latinx and Proud in Madison: Partnering with our queer Latinx Community

press release: A virtual fundraiser and learning opportunity in support of the Latino Consortium for Action Emergency Relief Fund Featuring: Baltazar De Anda Santana, Diego Campoverde Cisneros, and other LGBT+ Latinx community leaders and Latino Consortium for Action representatives.

The Latino Consortium for Action is seeking support from the community to assist individuals who are not receiving governmental assistance during this pandemic because of their current immigration status.

Hear from Latinx members of our community where they will speak about their personal experiences of being queer Latinx in Madison, and the challenges the Latinx community face as a result of COVID-19.

