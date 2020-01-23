Belarus - A Country that Does Not Need Democracy (or Does It?)

press release: Speaker: Yuliya Brel, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Delaware

This presentation considers the post-communist development of the Republic of Belarus and suggests an answer to the question of why the country failed to democratize. Employing modernization theory, the presentation analyzes the connection between economic development and democracy, and between civil society and democracy. It also explores the idea that the absence of a strong national consciousness might have contributed to the country’s inability to democratize.

