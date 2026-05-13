media release: Experience the inaugural Belgian Bier Fest in the heart of Brew City! On Saturday, June 13, Lowlands Hospitality Group, in partnership with Belgian Beer Week USA, presents a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event inspired by one of the world’s most iconic bier gatherings at Brussels' Grand Place, bringing a historic convergence of Belgian brewing tradition to life in Wauwatosa Village. One unprecedented celebration in the spirit of bier, belonging, and 20 years of Lowlands Hospitality.

Enjoy access to rare and exclusive pours from some of Belgium’s most iconic breweries, meet multi-generational owners and brewmasters, and sip alongside worldwide bier leaders and Lowlands Brewing Collaborative partners, authentic Belgian eats throughout the festival, and more.

Choose from two tasting sessions and toast to an extraordinary lineup of more than 25 Belgian and Trappist breweries and over 100 biers on-site for what promises to be the most esteemed Belgian tasting experience on American soil to date. Each ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass and a tasting passport to guide your journey.

Saturday, June 13: Session 1 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Session 2 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Tosa Village, Hart Mills Parking Lot, 7735 Harwood Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213