ONLINE: Bell, Book and Candle

media release: The Play's the Thing is the Peninsula Players' winter play reading series. The audio play will stream for one night only through the theater's ticketing system. Admission to the virtual production is limited to 300 households. A virtual pass is available through the theater's ticketing system. Listening is free; donations are welcome.

The Play's the Thing 2021 winter series presents theatrical works that are not in the public domain. As part of the negotiations for the rights with playwrights and royalty houses, the productions must live on a password-protected platform with a designated starting and stopping time. All of the virtual presentations will be for one night only and will not be available for playback.

Tutorial videos on creating an account and accessing the virtual events are available on the theater's website on The Play's the Thing page on www.peninsulaplayers.com. The second offering is the magical comedy "Bell, Book and Candle" by John Van Druten on March 1 and the play selection for April 5 is yet to be announced.

NEA Big Read: Door County is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. The partnership between the Door County Library and Peninsula Players began 13 years ago when the two organizations collaborated to bring The Big Read to Door County. A full listing of events is available at www.doorcountyreads.org.

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment of the Arts, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Peninsula Players is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing theater's continued winter outreach programming, dedicated to presenting professional play readings for the public. The Play's the Thing presents fully-cast play readings for free to Door County audiences and will be offered virtually in 2021. Learn more about Peninsula Players and its rich history at www.peninsulaplayers.com or call the Box Office weekdays at (920) 868-3287.