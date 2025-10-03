Bell Boys

Wil-Mar Center 504 S. Brearly St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Bell Boys is a duo featuring Mike Bell on guitar, mandolin, banjo and vocals, and Daniel Grabois on French horn and Continuum Fingerboard. The duo is an offshoot of Tsuzamen, the Madison-based indie-klezmer band. Bell Boys explores a similar repertoire, with the freedom to improvise which comes from an ensemble of two players. The Boys particularly enjoy fusing American roots music with sounds from the world of klezmer.

