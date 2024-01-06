Bella Bruto

Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

$10.

media release: The early 1980s saw a wellspring of emerging rock sub-genres – including the art-rock and alt-rock that characterizes Bella Brutto’s creative output. The Milwaukee-based quartet has its complexities – ranging from pop standards to originals to folk to a range of eclectic sounds.  If you like the creative and unpredictable, you’ll probably find a lot to like with Bella Brutto

Info

Music
608-285-2951
