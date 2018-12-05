Belles & Chimes Madison Meet-up

press release: Belles & Chimes Madison is hosting a casual pinball meet up! Come make new friends and play some pinball! New to the game or don't know much but interested in learning how to play? You're in luck coz we love to share our pinball knowledge and learn from one another!

Belles & Chimes is a nationwide network of women's pinball leagues, founded in 2013 in Oakland, California. Our mission is to provide a fun, social environment for women to play pinball together.

Belles & Chimes is designed for significantly female-identified people. We use an inclusive definition of “woman” and “female” and we welcome trans women, genderqueer women, and non-binary people.