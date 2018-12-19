Belles & Chimes Tournament

press release: Belles & Chimes Madison is hosting a competitive women's pinball tournament! Come make new friends and play some pinball. All skill levels are welcome and encouraged!

Trophies will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place, and all scores will be submitted for world pinball player rankings!

Belles & Chimes is a nationwide network of women's pinball leagues, founded in 2013 in Oakland, California. Our mission is to provide a fun, social environment for women to play pinball together. elles & Chimes is for significantly female-identified people. We use an inclusive definition of “woman” and “female” and we welcome trans women, genderqueer women, and non-binary people.