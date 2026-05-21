Belleville Memorial Day

media release: The American Legion – Duppler-Smith Post 460 announced today the official launch of its capital campaign for a new building. The group aims to raise $400,000 in community contributions to build a new facility.

“This project will be a major resource for the Belleville community,” said Post 460 Commander Rich Hardyman. “It’ll be a meeting place where veterans can both receive essential services and programs while also having a place to call home. And it’s not just for members of the American Legion to enjoy; it’ll be available to all Belleville residents.”

The current Legion building, located at 2 W. Pearl St. in downtown Belleville, has been occupied by the Legion since 1946. The building lacks proper insulation and ADA-compliant features, and has poor electrical wiring, Hardyman said. A new building is required due to modern needs and the limitations of aging infrastructure. Having a larger, efficient, well-built building would create space for veteran programs, shared meals, and mental health services.

The new building could host bingo nights, blood drive donations, local company-sponsored events, and Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts programming, as well as family celebrations such as weddings, birthdays, graduations and celebration of life events.

Post 460 is a pillar of the Belleville community. In addition to hosting annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day services, it sponsors Badger Boys and Badger Girls State scholarships; facilitates law enforcement training at Camp McCoy with the Wisconsin State Highway Patrol; offers scholarships to high school graduates for continuing education; provides work credits for student volunteering; and sponsors American Legion Baseball for high school students. Post 460 has also supported community organizations like the Sugar River Senior Center, Belleville Fire Department, and Belleville Community Club, as well as hosted monthly winter bingo and other events.

Post 460 aims to raise $400,000 in contributions for the project and is in the process of planning a campaign kickoff event. Until then, anyone can donate by cash, check, or transfer of stocks and bonds. The American Legion is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, making all donations tax deductible. All donated funds will only be used for the building. Inquiries can be directed to American Legion – Duppler-Smith Post 460, P.O. Box 455, Belleville WI 53508. Upon completion of the new building, an “Honor Wall” will be erected to highlight major campaign donors.

“We’re really counting on the community to come together and support this project,” Hardyman said. “Our veterans deserve a place they feel welcome, safe, and supported, and your contribution will help make that happen.”

About American Legion – Duppler-Smith Post 460: Founded on September 7, 1920, Duppler-Smith Post 460 has served veterans, their families, and the community for more than a century. Post 460 carries out the national mission of the American Legion, created to advocate for veterans fighting for better active-duty pay, improved housing for active-duty families, and helping to ensure that the VA’s medical system can properly care for veterans. American Legion is committed to mentoring and sponsorship of youth programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans.