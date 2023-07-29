× Expand Mauro Magellan The Jimmys

media release: A new music festival is being launched in Belleville on July 29 and it is being held concurrently with races from Ten Junk Miles. Ten Junk Miles is a premier racing venue in the United States known for ultra runners. These races bring runners from across the globe to run from a half marathon to a 100 mile race.

A previous music festival that had been held in October is being transformed into this new Belleville Music Festival at Community Park. The new event will feature both local talent as well as touring musicians and is free to the public. This year the featured evening acts are the Bel-Airs, a band from Missouri featuring an eclectic bluesy-country-soul and rock-and-roll sound influences by the likes of Wilson Pickett, Slim Harpo, Howlin' Wolf and Johnny Cash. The band will lead up to local favorites, The Jimmys.

Calling The Jimmys a local band is technically true, but probably a misnomer. The award-winning seven piece gets national recognition for their original roots rock and rhythm and blues. Known as a party band, don't be surprised if the band continues to jam onstage pulling up members of other bands.

Earlier in the day, starting at 2 pm, visitors will be entertained by The Best Westerns, a Texas Swing band based out of Milwaukee. They will be followed by HairLip Dog, a roots-based blues/rock band that hails from the area.

Rick Francois, one of the music festival committee members, thinks the music venue at the lake is perfect for the area. "We had a similar event in October, but it was always dubious with the potential colder weather at that time of year. So the move to a different time of year is one of the changes. In July, we anticipate the beer drinkers will enjoy the warmer time of year. We will have a big tent for everyone just in case we get some rainy weather."

Francois continues, "If you haven't been out to Belleville, you need to visit our small community. We're less than a half hour away from the west side of Madison. The festival is on beautiful Lake Belle View. Bring your canoes and kayaks and play on the lake while listening to the live music!" The free event is partially funded by beer sales, so no carry-ins are allowed for the music festival.

While the music festival is on Saturday only, the running races are on Saturday and Sunday the 29th and 30th. Belleville's Badger Ridge trail has been a preferred venue for these races for many years. This is the first time the race will be held in conjunction with a music festival. The finish line for the races will be at Lake Belle View in Community Park in Belleville. This popular lake is fed by the Sugar River and is linked by a pedestrian bridge to downtown Belleville.

More information about the music festival can be found at www.BellevilleMusicFestival.com while racing information can be found at www.TenJunkMilesRacing.com.