× Expand A keg toss demonstration. Nate Miller demonstrating the keg toss at the 2022 Paoli Winter Games.

media release: Inviting two-person teams to compete in the First Annual Hop Garden - Belleville Winter Games! No advanced sign up (or athleticism) needed. Just show up!

Here are the events you will compete in:

Brat Toss - One person tosses the brat and the other catches it in a bun. Points gained for each successful toss and catch.

Stein Hold - We use official stein holding rules, but give points based on the length of time you can hold the stein.

Keg Throw - Each competitor tosses an empty beer keg. Points for distance!

Free!

The day also includes music:

1-4 Live Music by Dry River Goats - Country/Folk/Americana

5-8 Live Music by Noah Fahey - Pop/Folk