Belleville Winter Games
to
Hop Garden, Belleville 107 W. Main St., Belleville, Wisconsin 53508
A keg toss demonstration.
Nate Miller demonstrating the keg toss at the 2022 Paoli Winter Games.
media release: Inviting two-person teams to compete in the First Annual Hop Garden - Belleville Winter Games! No advanced sign up (or athleticism) needed. Just show up!
Here are the events you will compete in:
Brat Toss - One person tosses the brat and the other catches it in a bun. Points gained for each successful toss and catch.
Stein Hold - We use official stein holding rules, but give points based on the length of time you can hold the stein.
Keg Throw - Each competitor tosses an empty beer keg. Points for distance!
Free!
The day also includes music:
1-4 Live Music by Dry River Goats - Country/Folk/Americana
5-8 Live Music by Noah Fahey - Pop/Folk