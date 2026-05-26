media release: FRI., 7/3, 7 p.m.

BELLISSIMA

PG, 1951, 115 mins. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Luchino Visconti

Cast: Anna Magnani, Tina Apicella, Walter Chiari

Screen legend Magnani gives a powerhouse comedic turn as a mother who crashes Cinecittà studios, hell-bent on turning her sweet, but ordinary seven-year-old girl into a child star. One of the few comedies from cinematic maestro Visconti, Bellissima takes a sardonic attitude towards the Italian film industry and the many fans who are caught up in the illusions of the dream factory. A new 4K restoration will be screened!