media release: Belly Dancing UW and guest dance-focused UW Registered Student Organizations showcase the creativity they have put into dance this past year. They make their way through a year of seasons via terpsichorean delights especially for you. Tickets purchased on or before April 6 include a buffet of finger foods. Tickets purchased before April 6 are $25 per person with buffet and $15 per person without the buffet. Tickets purchased after April 6 are $25 per person, and no food is included. Doors open at 6:30 pm with the event starting at 7pm. The event will also include a raffle. Visit our website to purchase tickets!