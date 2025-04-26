Bellydancing UW Gala

media release: Featuring select current Belly Dancing UW members, former spring seminar instructors, dancers from across the Midwest, and special guest artists Jaida and Phaedra Darwish. We bring you a varied evening that looks back over our history and springboards us into our next 25 years!

Show will include tea, cookies, and brownies.

Doors open at 7 PM, show is from 7:30 until 9:30 PM , Frank Holt Center, 1650 Kronshage Drive, Madison WI, 53706

$20 for Public, $10 for UW Students with a valid ID