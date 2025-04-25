Bellydancing UW Showcase & Hafla

media release: A night of solo and group dances from members of Belly Dancing UW, a student organization on the UW-Madison campus. Joined by belly dancers from across the Midwest and UW student dance organizations, this showcase will present a variety of performances and styles. Featuring former club advisor Mona'Nwal and starring local belly dance headliner Arielle Juliette.

Show will include a buffet dinner. Doors open at 6:30 PM, show is from 7:00 until 9:00 PM , Frank Holt Center, 1650 Kronshage Drive, Madison WI, 53706

$20 for Public, $10 for UW Students with a valid ID