Beloit Chorale

Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit 749 Bluff St., Beloit, Wisconsin 53511

press release: The Beloit Chorale is excited to present "Good Work: A Concert on Love and Living". The concert will center around Monteverdi's Mass for Four Voices (1650), interspersed with choral pieces that speak to the human experience. We hope that this repertoire gives to remind those about all of the love and generosity the citizens of Beloit see and experience each day.

Friday July 20, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit

Saturday, July 21, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Bethel Lutheran Church, Madison

Ticket price - $10

Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Beloit 749 Bluff St., Beloit, Wisconsin 53511
