media release: Belong Center is a 501c3 initiative across the country to end loneliness and social isolation for all and Belong Circles are our IRL gathering program – currently in 20+ U.S. cities and growing nationwide.

Belong Circle Madison: Saturday, February 15, 10:30am - 12pm CST, Aubergine: a Willy Street Co-op Community Space, 1226 Williamson Street Madison, WI 53703

See the Eventbrite link for additional details, including how to reserve a free spot.

Brought to you by the co-founders of the global early-morning dance movement Daybreaker and opener to Oprah Winfrey's 2020 stadium tour, Belong Center is the modern incarnation of the community center for the 21st century.

We want to make gathering fun and meaningful again.

We've been gathering since the beginning of time, but have forgotten in this fast-paced world how to slow down and re-connect to ourselves and each other.

Our goal? To end loneliness and social isolation by offering a unique blend of community connection, learning, and healing.

Belong Circles are IN-PERSON gatherings happening nationwide to authentically connect IRL, make new and lasting friendships, and come home to ourselves and each other.

These 90-minute gatherings transform ordinary locations like local coffee shops, yoga studios after-hours, public parks, and community venues into spaces for meaningful connection.

Facilitated by trained community architects, Belong Circles offer a respite from screen time and technology and help us re-find joy and re-connect to ourselves and the people around us. Come for yourself or in service of your community who needs you.