RSVP for Beltane Festival

media release: Springtime is in full swing. Awaken your senses at our annual 3-day Beltane Festival Friday, May 3rd to Sunday, May 5th at Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve near Barneveld, Wisconsin.

Beltane, also known as May Day, marks the midway point between spring and summer. Now is the time to gather together to awaken the land, our bodies and our spirit with joy, music, and community. This family-friendly festival will include the Oak Apple Morris Dancers performing a traditional English folk dance while participates wrap the May Pole. Other traditional Beltane activities include May Pole dancing, crowning of May Day royalty along with workshops, rituals, nature walks and a raffle.

Registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, May 1st. To register, or to learn more, please visit https://circlesanctuary.org/beltane. Cost of in-person attendance for the full event is $125 for adults, $55 for children and youth ages 5-17, and free for children 5 and under. Individual prices for one- or two-day are available.

Circle Sanctuary is a non-profit international Nature Spirituality resource center and legally recognized Nature Spirituality church. Founded in 1974, Circle helps people from many spiritual orientations connect with each other as well as with the spiritual dimensions of Nature.