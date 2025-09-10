media release: Our next virtual Triad presentation is September 10 at 10:00 AM via Zoom and is titled "Beltline Driving Safety." The presentation will be given by Deputy John Vandeburgt, a member of the Dane County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Team.

Driving on Madison's Beltline is a scary experience for many seniors especially with the new Flexlane in operation. But it doesn't have to be. Deputy John Vandeburgt will present an overview of the Flexlane and how it operates. He will also touch on the Freeway Service Team that services the Beltline corridor. The more you know the safer your driving can be.

To join this virtual program, please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org for the Zoom link.