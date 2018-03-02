press release: Fri. March 2, 6:00 pm A Room of One's Own (315 W. Gorham) High-Risers: Cabrini-Green and the Fate of American Public Housing – book event with acclaimed journalist, Ben Austen. This is the timely story of our most iconic, and notorious, public housing project—and further, of America’s public housing experiment and the changing fortunes of American cities. Info? #608-257-7888