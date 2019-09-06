RSVP for Ben Barson & Gizelxanath Rodriguez

press release: Connect with spring 2020 Interdisciplinary Artists in Residence this fall! We will welcome Ben Barson and Gizelxanath Rodriguez as the spring 2020 Interdisciplinary Artists in Residence.

Ben Barson is a composer, baritone saxophonist, historian, educator, and political activist, whose research and compositional practices interrogate the interfaces of the jazz idiom’s Afro-diasporic, American Indigenous, and Asian American influences.

Gizelxanath Rodriguez is an internationally renowned vocalist, educator, and Indigenous rights and ecological justice activist.

In order to plan for their residency, the artists will visit Madison in early September, and hold two events, which are free and open to the public. Join us by RSVP'ing below!

Meet & Greet Breakfast

9:00 am – 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 10, University Club | 803 State Street

RSVP by Friday, September 6.

Meet spring 2020 Interdisciplinary Artists in Residence over coffee and a continental breakfast buffet.

Lunch & Learn with Ben Barson and Gizelxanath Rodriguez

12:00 – 1:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, The Studio Creative Arts Community, Sellery Hall | 821 W. Johnson Street

RSVP on Facebook.

At this Lunch & Learn, musicians Ben Barson and Gizelxanath Rodriguez will offer an overview of the arts in social justice work, grounded in cultural solidarity. The artists will also give a short performance, and a light lunch will be provided.

Learn about the soul expanding work of the Afro Yaqui Music Collective. Experience excerpts of artistic collaborations from Chiapas, Mexico to Kurdistan, Iraq. Explore projects that imagine life beyond the Anthropocene. Hear about Mirror Butterfly: The Migrant Liberation Movement Suite, which unites stories of climate refugees from Mexico, Syria, and west Africa.