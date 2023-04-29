Ben Carlee & Lina Yoo Min Lee

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes flute-piano duo Ben Carlee and Lina Yoo Min Lee, who will present a program that showcases pieces by historically underrepresented and systemically marginalized composers from the 19th century to now on April 29, 2023 at 5:00pm. Tickets are $20 ($15 for students / ALL members) in advance at https://carleelee.bpt.me or at the door for $25.

Described as “exceptionally musical”, the duo is committed to altering the standard repertoire. Car-Lee duo has appeared in numerous events from the DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) Festival at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where Lee is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director and Carlee is the Managing Director. The DEIB festival is committed to celebrating marginalized artists through a series of events, performances, and community outreach focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. https://www.deibfestival.com/

Enthusiastic about community engagement and arts outreach and dedicated to promoting the works of underrepresented and historically and systemically marginalized composers, Ben Carlee and Lina Lee will feature the works of: Delgado, Still, Sosa, Shaw, Valadez, Chen Yi, Zyman and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. The duo will provide a brief introduction to each piece prior to its performance.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, Latiné Flutist Ben Carlee (he/him), is a pedagogue, freelancer, and arts administrator in Madison, WI. Mr. Carlee is a Doctor of Musical Arts student at UW Madison studying under the tutelage of esteemed flutist, Dr. Conor Nelson, as a recipient of the Advanced Opportunity Fellowship. He earned the Master of Music degree in Flute Performance from Texas A&M University-Commerce under the direction of Dr. Julee Kim Walker, where he was the flute studio teaching assistant. He received the Bachelor of Music degree in Flute Performance from the University of Texas at San Antonio School of Music, where he studied under Dr. Rita Linard and Dr. Rachel Woolf. Mr. Carlee's research interests include: 19th Century Mexican Composers, exploring opportunity and access issues for POC in classical music, and vocal pedagogy for flutists. He is the Managing Director for the DEIB Festival at UW Madison and serves on the National Flute Association's Flute Clubs Committee.

Dr. Lina Yoo Min Lee is a highly prolific pianist and proactive pedagogue across the world. Lee has been captivating audiences with her personal and insightful expressionist style throughout the US and abroad. Her most recent piano solo recital at Carnegie Hall in New York City was highly acclaimed for her exquisite interpretation of an eclectic program and powerful pianistic virtuosity. Along with her solo career, Lee has extensively collaborated with internationally renowned singers and instrumentalists, including members of the Madison Symphony Orchestra. Enthusiastic about community engagement & arts outreach and dedicated to promoting the works of underrepresented and historically and systemically marginalized composers, Lee is the Founder and Executive Artistic Director of the DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) Festival in Madison, Wisconsin.