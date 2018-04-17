Join us at our offices for a very special Isthmus Jazz Fest edition of Isthmus Live Sessions. Ben Ferris will perform three songs, after which the Isthmus Jazz Fest lineup will be announced. Register for a free spot to attend the recording.

Our office is located at 100 State St. Ste 301, above Ian's Pizza.

Isthmus Live Sessions are a once in a lifetime opportunity to see amazing national & local acts perform at an exclusive intimate setting. Ian's Pizza will provide free pizza at the event and Isthmus will provide complimentary beer. CLICK HERE to see previous session recordings.

Isthmus Live Sessions are presented by MINI of Madison and Ian's Pizza.