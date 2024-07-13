Ben Ferris, Jonathan Hoel, Wayne Salzman, Adam Czerepinski
Grace Episcopal Church 116 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This Saturday is Madison's Art Fair on the Square! Plan your commute/parking accordingly, and come celebrate the rich artistic traditions of Madison, Dane County, and beyond on the capitol square. Complete your day on the square with a visit to historic Grace Church for a free and open-to-the-public performance by an all-star quartet of locally-beloved and nationally recognized jazz musicians.
Ben Ferris, bass
Jonathan Hoel, tenor sax
Wayne Salzmann, drums
Adam Czerepinski, keys
Enjoy the archive of Grace Presents livestreamed concerts at youtube.com/gracepresentsconcerts