Ben Ferris, Jonathan Hoel, Wayne Salzman, Adam Czerepinski

media release: This Saturday is Madison's Art Fair on the Square! Plan your commute/parking accordingly, and come celebrate the rich artistic traditions of Madison, Dane County, and beyond on the capitol square. Complete your day on the square with a visit to historic Grace Church for a free and open-to-the-public performance by an all-star quartet of locally-beloved and nationally recognized jazz musicians.

Ben Ferris, bass

Jonathan Hoel, tenor sax

Wayne Salzmann, drums

Adam Czerepinski, keys

Enjoy the archive of Grace Presents livestreamed concerts at youtube.com/gracepresentsconcerts