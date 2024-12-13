media release: Second Night Added! Ben Ferris Octet Holiday Show @ Element Hall!

December 13, 7:30p | Element Hall, 510 Element Way, Madison | $35 (includes 2 drinks!)

With only a couple of general admission tickets left at North Street Cabaret, I’m excited to announce a Second Night of the Ben Ferris Octet Holiday show, hosted by our pianist Paul Muench at the beautiful, brand new Element Hall on the West Side of Madison.

Featuring an all-star Wisconsin band of Nick Bartell, Ben Knox, Jon Hoel, Luke Busch, Paul Dietrich, Darren Sterud, Paul Muench, Ben Ferris and Michael Koszewski. With special guest vocalist Rose Heckenkamp-Busch. As in years past, we will play a mix of both holiday music and NOT holiday music - and you the audience decide how much of both with our “Ho Ho Ho” and “No No No” tip buckets, the proceeds of which will benefit the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists.

Your $35 ticket will include 2 drinks (select wine, beer, cocktails, or NA options from Renfro Beverage Catering)

Element Hall is located at 5510 Element Way, Madison WI 53719, the southwest corner of Mineral Point and South Whitney Way. There is free underground parking below the building, so no need to brave the winter weather!

Tickets are all general admission. There are 125 seats in the venue, so no one will have to stand. Arrive when doors open if you have specific seats you'd like.

Doors at 7pm, Show starts at 7:30 - 2 sets!

Know someone who might like to come? Forward them this email or share the event on Facebook!

Don’t miss out - we’re gonna have a great time!