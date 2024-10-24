Ben Ferris Trio

Mansion Hill Inn 424 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

$15.

media release: Enjoy a relaxing evening of contemporary jazz at the historic Mansion Hill Inn. The Ben Ferris Trio, comprised of Ben Ferris, Jason Kutz & Wayne Salzmann, will perform in the parlor at 6:30 pm. Doors open at 5:30. Our historic inn is located in downtown Madison at 424 N. Pinckney St.

