media release: Some 40 million miles of roadways encircle the earth, yet we tend to regard them only as infrastructure for human convenience. While roads are so widespread they’re practically invisible to us, wild animals experience them as alien forces of disruption. Today, road ecologists seek to blunt that destruction through innovative solutions. Conservationists are building bridges for California’s mountain lions, engineers are deconstructing the labyrinth of logging roads in national forests, and community organizers are working to undo the havoc highways have wreaked upon American cities. In this virtual program, executive director Buddy Huffaker will discuss with award winning author Ben Goldfarb the ecological harms wrought by transportation and the movement to redress them—and how we can create a better, safer world for all living beings.

A recording of this program will be available immediately after the live event. Register now for access.