Ben & Leo Sidran with Billy Peterson

media release:Form, structure, improvisation and chaos in jazz. Ben and Leo Sidran in concert and conversation. If, as Goethe wrote, architecture can be seen as frozen music, perhaps music can be seen as architecture thawed.

Join father and son Ben and Leo Sidran, at the iconic Hillside Theater at Taliesin, as they discuss what this might mean, and put it into practice on stage.

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the concert starting promptly at 6:30 PM. Seating is first come, first served.

Ben Sidran: piano, voice, philosophy

Leo Sidran: drums, voice, curiosity

Billy Peterson: bass

In his 60-year career, Ben Sidran’s love of music has led him to be a pianist, a singer-songwriter, an author, a record producer and a music journalist among other things. He has been his own short-order cook, juggling his own career and projects. He has produced artists as Steve Miller, Mose Allison, Diana Ross, Boz Scaggs, Phil Upchurch, Tony Williams, Jon Hendricks, Richie Cole and Van Morrison. His most recent solo album (his 37th!) was recorded live in France in 2024 and features a collection of original songs that channel the complex world of today through his “hipster” filter and demonstrating why he is indeed the “first ever existential jazz rapper”.

Leo Sidran is a Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist musician, producer, arranger, composer, recording artist, and journalist. After playing professionally as a teen-ager with the Steve Miller Band he established himself as a versatile artist at ease as band-leader (with eight solo albums in his discography) as he is producing other musicians around the world (in 2005 he co-produced the Academy Award Winning song, "Al otro lado del rio" from the film The Motorcycle Diaries for Jorge Drexler), composing film scores and music for media.