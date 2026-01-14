Ben Majeska, Billy Bronsted, Erik Juvonen

Up North Pub 150 S. Blair St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Majeska Monday

Vol. 71. Free Show 6:30-9:30pm // Tips Encouraged

Featuring Ben Majeska, Billy Bronsted, and Rattlesnack!

Ben Majeska

Billy Bronsted

Erik Juvonen

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's guitarist Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear.

Info

Music
608-250-1730
