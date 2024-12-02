Ben Majeska, Daniel Haschke, Trevor Lindgren, Travis Worth, Pablo Chuliver

× Expand Soul Exposure Photography Ben Majeska with an acoustic guitar. Ben Majeska

media release: Majeska Monday Volume 57 | December 2, 2024 at Up North Bar Madison

Free Show 6:30-9:30pm, Tips Encouraged

Featuring:

Ben Majeska - Guitar (Armchair Boogie)

Daniel Haschke - Saxophone (Wurk)

Trevor Lindgren - Vocals (Northsoul)

Travis Worth - Bass (Listening Party/Wurk)

Pablo Chuliver - Drums (Frank Martin Busch and the Names)

Majeska Monday is the brainchild of Armchair Boogie's Ben Majeska - a collaborative monthly residency at the Up North Bar in Madison, WI. Generally taking place the first Monday of every month, Majeska brings together often one-time-only band collaborations that range from funk to bluegrass to rock, or showcases actual bands that he has the privilege of sharing the show with. One way or another, you're going to like what you hear